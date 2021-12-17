Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.