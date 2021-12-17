Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 425.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.