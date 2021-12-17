Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

