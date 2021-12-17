Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

IT stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

