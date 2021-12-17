Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

