Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,477. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

