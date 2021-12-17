Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,477. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
