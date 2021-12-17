Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €155.55 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($174.78) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.82 ($178.45).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €230.60 ($259.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €202.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.91. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a 52 week high of €236.20 ($265.39).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

