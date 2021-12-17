Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

