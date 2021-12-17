Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

