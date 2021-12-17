Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.78 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

