Guy Chiarello Sells 43,292 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

