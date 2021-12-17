Gulf Resources (GURE) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 95.02 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 13.51

Gulf Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gulf Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 256 1090 1409 46 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.