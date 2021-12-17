Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

