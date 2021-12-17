Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $4.11. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 31,526 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Grupo México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.