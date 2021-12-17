Growth Interface Management LLC Has $100.19 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 11.0% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $608.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $661.82 and a 200 day moving average of $610.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

