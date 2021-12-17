Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $37.50

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $38.60. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -208.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,142. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

