Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,686 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $15.43 on Thursday, reaching $194.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,359. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $64,873,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

