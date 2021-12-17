Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,686 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Novavax stock traded up $15.43 on Thursday, reaching $194.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,359. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
