Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Insider Frank Joseph Daugherty Acquires 1,111 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GLSI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GLSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

