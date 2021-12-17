Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the November 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 46,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,605. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.