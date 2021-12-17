Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.86

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.86 and traded as high as C$38.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.81, with a volume of 1,258,072 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.87.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.