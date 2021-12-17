Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 24,519 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$144.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

