Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTBAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Bear Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

