Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$24.75.

GBR opened at C$28.43 on Tuesday. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.42.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

