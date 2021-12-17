Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$24.75.
GBR opened at C$28.43 on Tuesday. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.42.
