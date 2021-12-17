Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of T opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

