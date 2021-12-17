Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

