Graft (GRFT) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $113,171.77 and approximately $210.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00398408 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.