Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

