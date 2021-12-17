Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 158,849 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1,339.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,849 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.78 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.