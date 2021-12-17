Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,597,000 after purchasing an additional 967,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

