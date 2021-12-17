Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.42 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.