Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOBI opened at $9.73 on Friday. Gobi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $295,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.