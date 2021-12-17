Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,973 shares of company stock valued at $366,223. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

