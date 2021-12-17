Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average daily volume of 1,335 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

