GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $11,565.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 63.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,576.47 or 1.94261118 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,638,136 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

