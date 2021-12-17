Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

GPC stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

