Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 5,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 321,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $630.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 125.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 41.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

