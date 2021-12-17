Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Financial Review

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Genetron alerts:

This table compares Genetron and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86% Enzo Biochem 6.69% 15.73% 8.83%

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genetron and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.19%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 9.68 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -10.43 Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.31 $7.88 million $0.17 18.65

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzo Biochem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Genetron on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.