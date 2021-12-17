Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.01% from the stock’s previous close.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Generation Bio stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 375.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $214,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

