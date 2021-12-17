General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

