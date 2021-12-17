General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 168.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

GD stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.