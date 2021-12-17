Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

