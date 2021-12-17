Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 4% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 4% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and $1.64 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199951 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

