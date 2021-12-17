Gala (GALA) One Day Volume Hits $609.66 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Gala has a market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $609.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00203081 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.