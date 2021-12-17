G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

GTHX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 933,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,888. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

