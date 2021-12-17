Fyooz Price Reaches $0.0488 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $315,872.42 and $107,808.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

