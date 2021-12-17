FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Issued By Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

