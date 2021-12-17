FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.