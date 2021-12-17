FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$672.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

