FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.
Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$672.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
