FY2021 EPS Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Isabella Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

