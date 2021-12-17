FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WASH opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $975.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

